Small Growers Satisfy Appetite for Local Food

Pictured is Harmony Evans, of Wild Ginger Farms, with her constant companion, Meekin, in her half-acre plot on the edge of town. She is one of my young farmers including Amanda Rice, of Spring Bloom Orchards, Cody and Kelsey Armstrong, Eban Hancock, and Merridey Senior, of Puddleduck Farm, who are bucking the trend of large, commercial farms with a “small-is-beautiful” attitude. With particular sensitivity to sustainability, they are diligently working to meet the growing appetite for nutritious, local food. See their stories here:

Wild Ginger Farmstead

Spring Bloom Orchard