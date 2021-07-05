EarlyON Childhood Centre

Photo Karen Graham. Parents of young children are happy to be able to come back to the Old Millbrook School EarlyON Child and Family Centre where social, creative and intellectual stimulation abound. Staff at the centre are equally excited to welcome back families for in person outdoor programs this summer. Families can find out what programs are available by visit the website, www.millbrookfamilycentre.ca or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/millbrookfamilycentre. All families must register in advance as The EarlyON Child and Family Centre cannot allow drop-ins at this time due to Public Health Policies.”
