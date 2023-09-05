Seeds, Rain and Hard Work Transform a Meadow into a Floral Sanctuary

Photo Karen Graham.
Flowers are oblivious to the hydro lines towering over them at the Floral Sanctuary on Moore Drive in Cavan. Less than one year into this new business, Shannon Van Denbroek, pictured above, is carefully planning the expansion of her floral selections while controlling her overhead so she does not get as exuberant as her flower beds.

