Seeds, Rain and Hard Work Transform a Meadow into a Floral Sanctuary

Policy Regarding Letters to the Editor
We welcome the opinions of our readers in the form of letters to the editor. These must be no longer than 200 words and address a local issue, and include the writer’s name and address which must be local. Street addresses are not published. We do not publish 3rd party letters. Letters must be clear, polite and not include any personal attacks on individuals. We reserve the sole discretion on the decision to publish letters on the opinion page which express the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the view of the editor.
Upcoming EventsSep20Wed20231:00 pm Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Sep 20 @ 1:00 pm7:30 pm Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Sep 20 @ 7:30 pmJoin a team or be a spare!Sep23Sat202311:00 am Fall Festival @ Downtown MillbrookFall Festival @ Downtown MillbrookSep 23 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pmFun for the whole family featuring Creative Club Fun Zone, craft and farmers’ market, DJ and Karaoke and more. Hosted by the Millbrook Business Improvement Area.7:00 pm Peterborough Petes Hockey Game @ CMCCPeterborough Petes Hockey Game @ CMCCSep 23 @ 7:00 pmAt the CMCC. Hosted by the Millbrook Minor Hockey Association.Sep25Mon20236:30 pm Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance @ Millbrook Royal Canadian LegionBaxter Creek Watershed Alliance @ Millbrook Royal Canadian LegionSep 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pmSep27Wed20231:00 pm Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Sep 27 @ 1:00 pm7:30 pm Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Sep 27 @ 7:30 pmJoin a team or be a spare!Oct2Mon20239:00 am New To You Clothing Store @ New to You Clothing StoreNew To You Clothing Store @ New to You Clothing StoreOct 2 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pmOpen 9am to 3pm every Monday to Friday. Please consider donating good quality used clothing. Funds received from the sale of these items support local programs and services.Oct4Wed20231:00 pm Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Oct 4 @ 1:00 pm7:30 pm Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Oct 4 @ 7:30 pmJoin a team or be a spare!