Grow Your Own Produce at the Community Garden

Finally spring weather is here and we can start work in the Millbrook community garden. The garden is located next to the Old Millbrook School (where the library is) with a beautiful center flower garden looked after beautifully by some local volunteers. There are 12 individual plots that can be rented for $5 for the year and a large area where food is grown to donate to our local food share. We have 2 small plots still available and looking for more volunteers to help with the Food share area. For further information or to volunteer or rent a plot please contact Joanne by email joannerowland@gmail.com or by phone 705-749-3764.

By Joanne Rowland