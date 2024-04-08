Peterborough Business Hall of Fame Recognizes Local Entrepreneurs

The Winslow and Gerolamy families will be recognized next month in the Peterborough Business Hall of Fame, along with Bob and Jill Staples of Staples Maple Syrup of Cavan.

All of these local families have a proud history of building family business that have stood the test of time for many generations.

Al Winslow is a member of the local Winslow family and launched Winslow Motors in 1952 selling International Trucks. He was joined ten years later by Dave Gerolamy, forming Winslow Gerolamy Motors. The business operates this day out of the original location on Lansdowne St. just west of the Parkway as a full service International Truck Dealership. For 72 years, the owners have built a business based on a keen understanding of the needs of their customers and an ability to deliver selection, service and value. Among their staff are second, third and fourth generations of Winslow and Gerolamy families who continue to build the firm’s sterling reputation.

Al’s son Mike joined the firm in 1970 and today serves as the President of the organization while his son Andrew is the General Manager. Dave’s son Steve Gerolamy joined the firm in 1986, assuming responsibility for sales. The firm has a few used items for sale, but relies primarily on custom orders of new equipment. Sales establishes the customer relationship, with service and parts business cements it.

Many Winslow Gerolamy customers are in the trucking business but for others, trucking is just a necessary way to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of their products to their customers. This kind of customers might prefer to lease their vehicles. Winslow Gerolamy offers truck leases, rentals and maintenance support through its subsidiary, Idealease Peterborough.

Technology has made a huge impact on service requirements for these large vehicles- some more helpful than others. Remote diagnostic features allow service staff to quickly identify problems and find solutions, expediting repairs. Legislative requirements related to emissions change frequently, requiring new parts and new training. Winslow Gerolamy’s service department has teamed up with the Automotive Shop at Crestwood Secondary School, providing co-op placements for students. This benefits all participants- Crestwood students get hands-on training and Winslow Gerolamy has the opportunity to vet a steady stream of potential future employees. When new hires come on stream from Crestwood, both sides understand the expectations, which smooths the transition.

The company has grown over the years and now employs more than 60 staff. The two families credit a great deal of their years of success to their hard working, courteous employees, both past and present, along with their strong relationships they have developed with customers. As they take their spot alongside other respected businesses in the Hall of fame, one has to wonder, what took so long? Congratulations! KG