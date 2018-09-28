Millbrook Community Care receives $6500 donation

Chris Schier of RE/MAX All-Stars provides a donation of $6,500 to the Millbrook Community Care, raised at this year’s Advantage Charity Classic Golf Tournament held at Baxter Creek Golf Club. Sponsors RE/MAX, Kidd Brothers Construction and Doyle Plumbing along with 80 golfers contributed to the cause. Pictured are Rosie and Chris Schier, Community Care Volunteer Pat Schier, Baxter Creek;s Ralph Larmer and Millbrook Community Care’s Karen Morton.