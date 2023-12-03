Millbrook Grade 6 Students ask: Who is Jason Salo?

On November 8 and 9th, 2023, a veteran named Jason Salo visited Millbrook South Cavan School.

He met with each grade over two days, allowing him to speak with smaller groups of students. He explained that while in the war he was a Counterintelligence Investigator and a CF Air Marshall. Some interesting facts are that he led a mission with HRH King Charles III, The Governor General, and NATO Heads of State and Military Leaders. Another weird mission he had was a person who posted pictures of firearms on a blog that the American Military was using so he had to track down the person to tell them to stop posting them.

When did Jason Salo serve in the Military?

Jason Salo started training in the Military when he was 18 years old and served our country for 20 years. In 2005 and 2006 he went to Afghanistan and in 2006 he was there for 6 months. When Jason was in Afghanistan he saw that the Taliban wouldn’t let any of the girls go to school. If the Taliban saw the girls walking to school the Taliban would throw acid on them.

Jason felt bad about this and gave his mom Five hundred dollars ($500) to go and buy as many notebooks and pencil crayons as she could and send them to Afghanistan for all the girls because he saw their classroom was bare except for desks.

Why did Jason Salo serve in the Military?

Jason Salo started training in the Military because he felt the need to help people and because he had felt inspired to go to war by his relatives who had been in war. While serving in Afghanistan 158 people died, some were his trainers, some he trained, and even some he tried to talk them out of being in the military. Jason Salo was also inspired to be in the Military because he has seen all of the soldiers and OPP officers helping people whenever they needed it like when the power goes out and people with well water can’t pump the water from the well to the house or when someone has a car accident he wanted to be one of those people who would be there to help them.

How did Jason Salo get into the military?

He got into the military because of a coop program in high school and he never stopped.

We learned that Jason Salo was a very respected man for what he did for our country. We enjoyed hearing firsthand from a person who experienced everything that happened in Afghanistan.

By MSC Grade 6 students Kaiya A., Ainsley B., Allison L. and Carter B.