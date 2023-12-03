Cavan Public Works Operation Centre is Open for Business

Last week, Public Works staff celebrated the official opening of the new Operation Centre located at 1470 County Rd. 10. A township works depot has operated here for many years and rejuvenation of the previous facility was long overdue. Growth in the community also created a need for additional space, which allowed the township to partially fund the new facility with development charges.

The new depot will house the township’s growing inventory of road and property maintenance equipment including snow plows, sanding trucks, ditching and surface repair equipment with space inside for storage and repair activities. Keeping equipment indoors is expected to extend its life expectancy and reduce equipment maintenance costs.

The project was completed by Mortlock Construction and included new servicing including a new well and septic system incorporated into a new steel-cladded wood frame building. The project’s roughly $3 million price tag was funded by $1.3 million from development charges, $512K from the Canada Community-Building Fund (formerly known as the Federal Gas Tax), a $23K transfers from the asset replacement reserves and the remainder from a township debenture.

This is the second of three capital building projects taking shape in the Township since the fall of 2022, led by the construction of the Parks and Public Works Millbrook Depot which opened in October 2022. Construction of the final project, the new Fire Hall and Ambulance Station, is currently underway with completion expected next year. KG