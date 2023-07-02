On Saturday, July 29th, Cove Antiques & Art of Cavan is hosting a vendor/yard sale behind their store at — Hwy 7A in Cavan from 8 am until 4pm. They are asking for food donations for the Millbrook and District Food Share in a volume that fills the boat that sits behind the home. There are still spots available for vendors or neighbours wishing to sell personal items, for $20 per table. For more information, call Jodi at 905-925-5591.
Sink Our Boat
