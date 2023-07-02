Sink Our Boat

Photo supplied.

On Saturday, July 29th, Cove Antiques & Art of Cavan is hosting a vendor/yard sale behind their store at — Hwy 7A in Cavan from 8 am until 4pm.  They are asking for food donations for the Millbrook and District Food Share in a volume that fills the boat that sits behind the home.  There are still spots available for vendors or neighbours wishing to sell personal items, for $20 per table.  For more information, call Jodi at 905-925-5591.

