Fishing Derby Rewards Dedicated Anglers of All Ages

It wasn’t the deluge that was threatened by the forecasters, but the intermittent drizzle was cool and discouraging to some, but those who came out to Saturday’s Fishing Derby were rewarded by active and hungry fish. Trout Unlimited organizer Cori Carveth advised that almost 170 youngsters came out to fish, looking for the elusive Millie and her mates Slappy and Jeff, who were named by youngsters who participated in the stocking action earlier in the week. Two hundred and fifty speckled trout were ceremoniously launched into the pond Thursday afternoon, plus the three buddies who are Brook trout and easily identified by a yellow tag on their dorsal fins. Pictured is Kayla Winslow, one of the more successful anglers of the day. At 11 am she snagged this 20” brown trout, which was not one of the stocked fish. Apparently she was so motivated by this success that she persisted until 3pm when she caught Slappy or Jeff ( one of the tagged 12” Brown Trout), earning her one of the two $50 Canadian Tire gift cards. Trout Unlimited is keeping the competition open ( for 12 years and under) until 5pm on Friday for the other two gift card prizes. To claim your prize, email

