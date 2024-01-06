Crestwood EDGE Students Host the First Annual Cavan Cup

On Wednesday, December 6th, Cavan Monaghan Community Centre was buzzing with excitement as students of the Crestwood EDGE program hosted the first annual Cavan Cup. The name was not only a nod to the venue, but also recognizes that more than half of all Crestwood students are from Cavan Monaghan Township. The community centre was jammed with students throughout the day, as buses brought Crestwood students as well as Grade 6 and 8 students from its family of feeder schools: Millbrook/South Cavan, North Cavan and James Strath. Capacity limits prevented the inclusion of Grade 7 students.

Crestwood’s EDGE program is one of the provincial Specialist High Skills Majors (SHSM), which are specialized programs that allow students to gain credits towards their secondary school diplomas while focusing their studies on a specific economic sector. Students in these programs complete a specific bundle of eight to ten courses in the selected field as well as industry certifications such as first aid and CPR and participate in co-op educational placements. These programs are available in are nineteen sectors, many of them leading to careers in the skilled trades.

In Peterborough, TASS offers specialist programs in arts and culture, hospitality and tourism and the environment, while students at PCVS can enrol in the Youth Leadership in Sustainability program. In 2019, Crestwood launched the EDGE program which focuses on building student confidence through athletic development, sports psychology and conditioning. While it appeals primarily to those with athletic proficiency, it is designed to include not only elite athletes but all students looking to improve their health and wellness. Training and heart rate monitoring apps help students monitor their progress and receive instant feedback on the impact of their activities. In addition to physical abilities, there is a focus on self-improvement and community building. Participants also have the opportunity to become certified as Cycling Instructors, referees for basketball and soccer or become a baseball umpire.

The Cavan Cup showcased the program’s new Girls’ Hockey team which faced off against the Holy Cross team at 11 am followed by a match between the Boys’ teams for both schools. Both hockey teams are enjoying a great season in their respective leagues which is no surprise given the attitude and commitment these students bring to their athletic endeavours.

The event was more than an athletic competition for the EDGE student hosts- it also gave them the opportunity to host a significant event for the community. Students organized the event, ran group activities, sold pizza and snacks to raise funds for their program and delivered the opening ceremonies.

The program requires a big commitment from students and their caregivers alike. Twice a week, grade nine and ten EDGE students arrive at school at 7 am when they receive customized, expert fitness training tailored to their preferred sports. After two years in the program, participants will have earned two extra academic credits, freeing up time to pick up extra academic credits, extend their individual athletic training or participate in Co-op placements in the Health sector.

Many students participate on other teams outside the school, making time management a key ingredient for success. Students learn to balance their academic and athletic commitments as well as advocating with coaches and teachers to ensure there are successful in both aspects of their development.

This June will see the first group of students graduate from the complete EDGE program, but feedback from other grads has reinforced the value of the training the program provides to those seeking a future in competitive sports at the college or university level and beyond. One of last year’s graduates earned a scholarship to an American university to compete in Lacrosse. She reported to her Crestwood instructors that her new coaches are amazed at her proficiency and form which has allowed her to train and compete injury-free, which is unusual at this level of competition.

The Cavan Cup was a great success, and a wonderful opportunity for the Crestwood family of schools to have fun together. It was also a great introduction to students considering this speciality as they look to begin high school in the fall. The application deadline for this program is January 12th. To learn more about the program, visit https://crestwoodedge.ca/ KG