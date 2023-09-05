A Bountiful Harvest for Foodshare

By | |

Photo Karen Graham.
The vegetable portion of the Community Garden is carefully tended by this group of volunteer gardeners. Pictured from left to right are Barb Walker, Tina Grant, Joanne Rowland and Susan Rice. The efforts of these experienced gardeners yield a variety of fresh vegetables that supplement the purchased food on offer at the Millbrook and District Food Share, which now operates four Tuesdays a month. The harvest is starting to peak as illustrated by this collection of fresh carrots, beets, tomatoes, Kale, cucumbers and zucchini and will continue until Thanksgiving. Anyone with extra produce from their gardens are welcome to drop it off at the Old Millbrook School on Tuesdays between 2 and 4pm.

Tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.