Of course, there is no such word as “streamology”. I invented it to describe what many of us in Millbrook call “knowing our streams”. My wife Elizabeth and I have the good fortune to live on what we call “Little Baxter Creek”, tributary to Little Creek, which in turn meets Baxter Creek near the old arena.

Like most Millbrookians, even those who don’t live on a creek, we treasure our stream, its natural beauty and its cold, fresh water springing from deep within the earth below our town.

This morning I studied a map of the township’s Millbrook Ward, and discovered that about sixty residential properties directly touch these three streams: Baxter Creek, Little Creek and our “Little Baxter”. If you are like us, each day includes a walk beside your stream. You listen to it burble past your property, admire the infinity of plants and creatures drawn to its wild verges; and these days, you inhale the lush aromas of high summer.

Sixty families own personal access to these ever-flowing, spring-fed streams. The average Canadian household has 2.5 people, so approximately one hundred and fifty Millbrook residents share direct responsibility to keep our streams beautiful and healthy. We do this in many ways, with no need to consult municipal bylaws (which do exist) to know what to do. Following best practices, we never use fuel or chemicals close to our stream. We ensure our driveway surfaces are permeable, not totally paved. We plan our lot drainage to capture rainwater in swales and areas where water seeps in and becomes the groundwater that replenishes springs.

Most important, we leave at least six-feet of untamed growth between our lawn and the streamside. Trees, bushes, wildflowers, and weeds provide cooling shade and support a natural food chain that is mostly invisible.

Small insects are one of the first links in the chain. They live with the plants they eat, and lay their eggs on the very same plants. Lawn grass is mostly not on their diet. Little insects feed larger insects, frogs, toads, birds, chipmunks and squirrels. To see a mink is to see a key indicator of a healthy stream. The stream itself teems with water bugs, also known as fish food. And the fish, mainly trout, are also there because they require cold, spring-fed water to spawn and reproduce.

All Millbrook residents, not just streamside property owners, are stewards who ensure that this natural world thrives. Take a look around Millbrook, and you will see that most of us are being very responsible. We can always do better, but what a privilege to share our lives with the streams of Millbrook!

By Jim Slavin, Trout Unlimited, Millbrook