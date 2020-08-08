Centennial Place Approved to Pursue World Class Designation

Eligibility is very limited. Director of Care Tracey Roy prepared the 10 page application and will lead the project.

The organization will focus on incorporating evidence-based nursing practices designed to improve patient care and satisfaction.

In exchange for the additional scrutiny, managerial effort and administrative burden required through this certification, the quality of care and satisfaction levels for patients and staff will rise. Staff are already on board, seeing the move as an investment in their professional development, giving them an employee benefit with lasting impact. It should also help the firm recruit quality staff.

Once certified, the organization will join more than 1,000 international members that include Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, Sunnybrook Health Care, and Women’s College Hospital. Congratulations to all involved. KG