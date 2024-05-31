Splash Pad Coming to the CMCC in August 2024

At the May 6th meeting, Council accepted the proposal for the design and installation of a splash pad at the community centre. This feature was identified in the Vision – 2035 Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan and the area where it will be installed is currently used as a sand play area. This area was pre-engineered during the construction of the CMCC and is effectively “shovel ready”. The facility will be approximately 24 metre by 14 metres in size.

The cost of this feature including the net municipal HST is $228,783.90. Township staff have submitted a funding application to the Ontario Trillium Foundation in the amount of $195,500 which would cover much of the cost of the project. To qualify for this funding, the project cannot commence until the funding decision has been finalized, which is scheduled to occur on July 9th. While the township is hopeful of a funding approval, the splash pad installation will begin on July 9th with the facility open for business in August. Funding for the facility has been secured through the transfer of $90,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department Reserves and the remainder from its 2024 Capital Budget. Regardless of the source of funds, the new feature will be ready for business in August. KG