Otonabee Conservation Releases First Climate Change Report Card

One year after publishing their Climate Change Strategy, Otonabee Conservation has released their first Climate Change Report Card summarizing their progress of implementing the Strategy in 2021.

The Otonabee Conservation Climate Change Strategy includes four goals: Educate, Adapt, Mitigate, and Implement. Each goal identifies objectives and a series of specific actions that will be undertaken to implement the strategy. Targets are also identified to measure progress, and to document the implementation of the strategy. Otonabee Conservation measures their progress annually in a Report Card format and will share it with the watershed community.

the Climate Change Strategy and provides examples of the actions taken in 2021.

Among the highlights outlined in the report are a work from home policy for all staff; the adoption of paperless practices including online forms for Hunting Permits, Property Inquiries, and Clean Water Act Notice Applications; the completion of an emissions inventory including waste and energy-use audits in partnership with Green Economy Peterborough; conversion to LED lighting commenced during office renovations in 2021; including Climate change targets included in staff performance objectives and workplans; the addition of Climate change information to education programs and presentations including Envirothon, Yellow Fish Road, Spring Water Awareness Program, and Peterborough Children’s Water Festival.

“Otonabee Conservation is known for our environmental education programs, tree planting, our conservation areas and trails, flood forecasting alerts, and our role in land use planning,” Explains Otonabee Conservation’s Manager of Environmental Programs, Meredith Carter, “Our work is very clearly linked to mitigating climate change, but our Climate Change Strategy goes further to set targets that allow us to reduce our impact as an organization; our annual report card allows us to view our progress, and stay on track.”

Otonabee Conservation’s Climate Change Strategy and 2021 Report Card can be viewed online at otonabeeconservation.com. KG