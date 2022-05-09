Craft and Vendor Market

It began as a way to sell some crafts of her own creation and support some friends in a similar situation by creating periodic outlets for them to sell their wares.

Almost ten years later, Carrie Fitzgerald now organizes and hosts approximately 50 craft and vendor shows throughout the region. She also has a full-time job and is a distributor for a cosmetic product called Lip Sense. This lady has energy!

Operating 9 months of the year, these markets are held on weekends from Fenelon Falls in the north to Brighton in the south east, and Millbrook traditionally gets the nod twice a year- in May and September. Depending on the location, events take place at an indoor venue or completely outdoors. Indoor events are smaller and easier to organize- there are no weather issues so the events can run during the shoulder season, and no washroom rentals are required. Outdoor events take place rain or shine, so vendors arrive with canopies and shelters for their booths, while Carrie provides the tables.

Finding vendors is never a problem. The shows are populated largely from a loyal group of vendors supplemented with some local producers. Among the products offered are hand-made clothing, home décor, antiques and collectibles and home baked goods. Indoor shows can include up to 100 vendors, but outdoor ones tend to be smaller to ensure adequate space for social distancing.

The next event in Millbrook is an outdoor event called Shop ‘Till You Drop Outdoor Craft and Vendor show and is scheduled for Saturday May 28th from 11 am to 4pm at the Millbrook Fairgrounds at 13 Frederick Street. There are __ registered vendors signed up for this event.

There is always a $2 entrance fee for visitors, which is donated to a local charitable organization. Proceeds from the May 28th market will be provided to the Millbrook and District Lions’ Club to help them with local projects. Vendor fees are offset other operating costs which such as table and washroom rentals, insurance and venue fees.

Drop by the Fairgrounds on May 28th to find inspiration from a wide variety of vendors offering original products created and collected by local creative artisans and collectors. KG