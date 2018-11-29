Iron Equipment Finds Permanent Location on Syer Line

It started in the basement of owner Jamie Molloy’s home in Pontypool a mere seven years ago.

The business soon outgrew that space and for the past six years it has operated out of a trailer in Molloy’s yard. With twelve full time staff, four part time staff, eight trucks and two support vehicles, the confined space was beginning to impede the company’s progress.

Iron Equipment is a mobile heavy equipment, diesel generator service and repair company servicing customers in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, Northumberland, Durham and the surrounding areas Molloy started after working for CAT and Wajax for many years. The firm provides on-site maintenance for customers with fleets of heavy equipment, bringing their service equipment with them. In addition to their six fully tooled service trucks, another is equipped with a 5000 lb crane as well as one equipped with a fully pneumatic mobile lubrication trailer that can pump oil products in and out of their customers’ vehicles. Their trailers fitted with welding equipment, load testing for generators and a mobile power washing unit. Their equipment customers provide services to landfills, construction firms, road maintenance, mining and aggregate handling, and their generator service customers include water treatment facility operators, schools, nursing homes and emergency service providers.

Used to thinking outside the box, Molloy and Connie Danielson who is the Controller and oversees Business Development, found a new and unconventional location for his business. After a two year search, last month the firm took possession of a 100 acre farm at 987 Syer Line located beside Todd Equipment. Affectionately referred to as “the Little farm” acknowledging the former owners of the family farm, the property includes a two-story, three bedroom house, a barn and several outbuildings. While the house in good condition, Molloy will not be moving in, but his firm will be.

In fact staff has moved in already as they make changes to the house to suit its new role. The rear summer kitchen area is not connected to the home’s central heat source, which is perfect for the technicians who can come and go without removing their heavy outdoor clothing. The former dining area now serves as a lunchroom/meeting room for the growing staff. The front rooms will be occupied by the Office manager and assistant who appreciate the warmer environment. Other offices for the owner and Controller will occupy two of the upstairs bedrooms.

Jamie and Connie are almost giddy at their good fortune, or some might say their good management. With so much space, so many buildings and so many options, their current challenge is to remain focussed on the core business and not get too distracted by the range of possibilities presented by their new location.

Some decisions are easy. The current tenant farmer will rent the farmland, continuing the traditional agricultural activities on the properties. The barn near the road has been transformed into a warehouse for supplies, and another outbuilding is being used for their own equipment servicing.

Management credits the firm’s success to the support of local agencies and township municipal staff who have helped them navigate through their transition from a one-man operation in a basement to a significant employer and commercial property owner. Their ingenuity will guide their next moves as Iron Equipment continues to evolve as a thriving local business. KG