Grand Opening Cavan Monaghan Community Centre

The Grand Opening of the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, featuring breakfast served by the Millbrook Lions’ Club, ice cream treats, a free skate, tours of the facility, an open practice by OHL’s Peterborough Petes’ Team, followed by an exhibition game on the new ice pad. The facility boasts an NHL size ice pad, a community banquet hall, a walking track, meeting room, studio, and an outdoor park. After 25 years, the facility is complete thanks to the contributions collected by CMCC project volunteers who have raised more than $890,000 towards the project from generous residents, service clubs, churches, and businesses. Pictured is local developer Mario Cortellucci, third from the right, who made a substantial personal donation of $500,000 on behalf of his family, with his son Peter, flanked by members of the Cavan Monaghan Council.