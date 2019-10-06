Local Job Fair Connects Applicants to Employers

Thirty six job seekers attended the Career and Opportunity Fair organized last month by Primerica’s Jordan Landry. Thirteen local businesses set up booths inside the township office seeking staff for a wide variety of positions, from retail, personal and health care, manufacturing and the financial services sector. The participating businesses were particularly pleased with the turnout, commenting that this event attracted more applicants than a similar event in Peterborough a few days earlier hosted by the national employment services firm, Agilec.

A wide range of businesses, many of them operating within the township, came seeking applicants with a variety of skills. Among the employers were AON, Castrol Premium Lube Express, Pepsico, Compass Early Learning, Monaghan Lumber, Flying Colours and Sysco. Those who missed this opportunity and would like more information about any of these firms are invited to contact Jordan Landry at jrdnlandry@gmail.com. Based on the success of this event, expect to see a repeat in the spring.