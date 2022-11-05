First of Three Capital Project Completed as Millbrook Depot Opens

Council and Staff for the Township of Cavan-Monaghan celebrated the official opening of the Parks and Public Works Millbrook Depot on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. This is the first of three capital building projects currently underway in the Township. A new Cavan Public Works Operation Centre is scheduled for completion in early 2023 and ground has broken for the new Fire Hall and Ambulance Station which is scheduled to open late next year. The total cost of all three capital projects combined is estimated at $11.8 million.
The existing Depot has housed both Public Works and Parks & Recreation equipment for many years and needed many repairs. Building re-construction included the demolition of the existing building, site servicing to the building with sanitary sewer and water services, new wood frame building structure, steel cladding, new roofing, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. The building itself includes four bays and a new lunch room/bathroom and wash-up area.
The detailed design of all three buildings was completed by Greenview Environmental Management. Construction of the Depot was done by Mortlock Construction Ltd.
Details of the three building projects taking place in the Township are available on the website at: www.cavanmonaghan.net . KG