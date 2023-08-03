Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance Prepares for Fall Watershed Forum

Building off the success of their first Watershed Forum last September, the Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance (BCWA) is gearing up for their second Forum scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 pm on Monday, September 25th, 2023, to be held again at the Millbrook Royal Canadian Legion at 9 King Street East in the heart of Millbrook.

BCWA share a vision of people living and working in Cavan-Monaghan and the Baxter Creek area, caring for a clean and healthy watershed. Their mission is to conserve and enhance the local watershed environment for future generations of humans and wildlife.

In keeping with structure from last year, BCWA will provide tabletop presentations to partner organizations so they can share their local achievements, ongoing projects, and future plans.

In preparing for their upcoming Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, September 27th, the BCWA will provide a brief annual report presentation highlighting key outcomes of their own work over the past year.

A special guest keynote speaker is being planned to top off the evening.

This is a great opportunity for people living and working in the community to come together to learn about local watershed issues and discover ways to help support the long-term health of the watershed and our community. Local community support is essential to the protection of our watershed.

Refreshments will be served throughout the evening. Hope you can come and be part of this community-based Watershed Forum!

Details for the event will be posted online closer to the date at www.baxtercreekwatershed.org. To receive updates from BCWA subscribe to their mailing list using the e-Newsletter form on their home page or sign up as a general member online or in print using their Membership Page (https://baxtercreekwatershed.org/our-members).

By Craig Onafrychuk