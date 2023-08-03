Cavan Monaghan Receives the First Quarter Gaming Revenue Payment from OLG

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) issued the first quarter (April 1 – June 30) payment in the amount of $85,424 to the Township of Cavan-Monaghan for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs. This brings the total gaming revenue received since the operations inception in 1999 to $61,459,261.

The City of Peterborough received a first quarter payment of $789,929 for the same period, generated by gaming revenue from the Shorelines Casino in Peterborough. Since this gaming site opened in October 2018, Peterborough has received $10,194,294. Since 1994, host communities have received more than $2 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site. Host municipalities use these funds for infrastructure programs and services provided to their residents. All OLG profits are spent in the province, including the development of additional casinos, existing facility expansions as well as non-gaming amenities. KG