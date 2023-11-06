Back by Popular Demand

It’s back! The long-awaited sequel to the Historical Society’s first-ever Trivia Night happens November 30.

Join MCHS for a riveting night of trivia with emcee Rachel Finney. This 19+ event at the Millbrook Legion Hall is going retro, with the focus on 1980s and 1990s pop culture. Registration is at 6:45, with the fun starting promptly at 7 pm.

Come as a team or fly solo. This event is free for MCHS members, and $5 per person for guests. There will be some fabulous door prizes and one for the best retro costume.

Who says history can’t be fun? For more information, or to register your team, go to our website, www.millbrookcavanhs.org.