A Treasure in Our Township

My favourite place in town is the Millbrook Branch of the CMLibraries. I was there on Saturday, October 14 to enjoy a delicious tea with a huge array of homemade treats and a silent auction. It was put on in celebration of Ontario Public Library Week and any donations collected enable the library to continue to waive late fees.

For any of you who may not have discovered this tucked-in gem, it’s just off Gravel Rd, south of King St. E. This beautiful historic building was previously a public school, and still displays some of the pupils’ signatures scratched into the brick. (My sons included.) It’s an extremely well-used and treasured spot, also housing the EarlyON Centre, the Community Garden (which is available at a very inexpensive rate for anyone who would like a plot or two to grow vegetables), Foodshare, a playground and previously, our Farmers Market. You can even head out onto one of the Millbrook trails from here.

Our library is amazing! Not only is it a gorgeous building inside and out, but if you need/want a book, you will always get it, one way or another. The staff are incredibly friendly and helpful. Between the two Branches (the other being the Bruce Johnston library at 2199 Davis Rd.) there is so much on offer: wonderful children’s areas, DVDs, audio books, puzzles and magazines you can borrow, and a great number of workshops, etc. you can attend. There is a monthly movie (with popcorn), an Adult and a Teen/tween Bookclub, a Cookbook Club, Knotty Knitters group, Technology and E-resource time for assistance, Financial Literacy meetings, Junior Math and Science activities, Storytime for children and adults, indoor play for youngsters, a Babysitting and Home Alone course and special events for PA Days and holidays like Halloween. Currently they are hosting a series of Memoir Writing workshops, either for oneself or another. Monthly newsletters in hard copy or online keep you up to date on all the activities being offered at both Branches.

If you don’t like the idea of borrowing books, there are many to peruse in a big room upstairs and on a cart near the front desk that are available for a small donation.

We are so very fortunate to have this incredible service and beautiful building in our village. I love it! Once again, I can say, we “Have it all. Right here.”

By Nancy Robinson, Millbrook