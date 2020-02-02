A Millbrook Star in Training?

Three-year-old Brayden Holmes donned ice skates for the first time last month at the new Community Centre during the Sunday public skate event. His orange training supports came in handy but more traditional support always had his back! Whether you are a novice or an expert, sharpen your blades and join the crowds of young and old as they take a spin on the ice from 1pm to 2:30 pm each Sunday until the ice is gone at the end of April, making way for the next ball hockey season.