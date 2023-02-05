A youngster was pleased as punch with her colourful snowman created last week at one of the many outdoor activities hosted by our family centre. Every Wednesday, staff provide an outdoor program where youngsters engage with nature, exploring the playground, community garden, trails and sidewalks in the neighbourhood building an early appreciation for the natural world around us.
Winter Fun at the Millbrook EarlyON Child Centre
