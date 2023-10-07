Tour in Comfort

On Wednesday, October 11, 3-4 pm, come and enjoy an illustrated tour of some of Millbrook’s heritage properties, all from the comfort of an armchair at the library.   Or at least a chair!  Learn about a little local history and some of the residents and entrepreneurs that shaped our community.

This free event, presented by the Millbrook & Cavan Historical Society, takes place in the Harry Williams Room at the Millbrook branch of Cavan-Monaghan Libraries.  It follows the Collecting Our Stories session being offered by the library each Wednesday afternoon from 1-3 pm.  All are welcome.

