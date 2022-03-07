Millbrook South Cavan Public School Says Thanks

A heartfelt thank you to Angela Lloyd, Michelle and Emily Horner as well as the other staff at Millbrook Farm & Pet Supplies for organizing and running the Bottle drive to support Millbrook South Cavan Public Schools Outdoor Spaces project.

Our wonderful community came together and because of their bottle donations, $2000 was raised. Millbrook South Cavan Public School Council will use the donations to help maintain and restore our outdoor spaces at the school. We are also planning to utilize a portion of the donation to add activities for the children to use/do when in the outdoor space areas.

Pictured is Angela Lloyd (Owner of Millbrook Farm and Pet Supplies) and Sarah Olinger (MSCPS Council Treasurer). If anyone is wanting to donate sustainable items that could be used (such as picnic tables, medium and large empty cable spools, lumber) please contact Millbrook South Cavan Public School Council at millbrooksouthcavansc@gmail.com or via our Facebook group Millbrook South Cavan Public School Council. KG