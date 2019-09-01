Meet Joshua Helms, Foodland Millbrook’s new Store Owner/Operator

Foodland Millbrook has been a fixture in Millbrook for over 40 years, and its new owner, Josh Helms, is bringing a fresh approach and brand-new store renovation to customers in the community.

Josh grew up in Mt. Albert, Ontario and started in the grocery business when he was 16 as a part-time employee at the Foodland location there during summers and while attending high school. He headed to Laurentian University and graduated with a specialization in Economics and minor in Human Resources, participating actively in university sports and volunteer opportunities.

Josh knew early on that the grocery business was his passion, and after focusing on opportunities at Sobeys to build on his already extensive experience, Josh became the new owner of Foodland Millbrook on June 2nd of this year.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Millbrook community, and know how important it is to get to know my customers, to maintain their confidence that our Foodland store will continue to not only provide the exceptional customer service they’ve come to rely on, but that we’re here to support our growing community to thrive”, said Josh. The store will continue to support local initiatives like Millbrook’s community Food Share, the local Lions’ Club and Legion. The store has also supported Track and Field Day at Millbrook South Cavan Public School and provided food donations for the Summer Camp food prep program at the local library.

Josh is passionate about continuing to support local suppliers and provide customers with the freshest assortment of seasonal local products. If you head into the store this month you’ll find products like Burkes Honey from Cavan, Copper Pot Nuts from Coldwater, Empire Cheese Curds from Campbellford, and Jakemans Maple Popcorn from Beachville, as well as an array of the freshest produce from our local farms.

With an extensive renovation now complete, Foodland Millbrook brings a new store layout with brand new display tables, deli cases, fixtures, carts and signage. Finishing touches are now being made to the landscaping and newly paved parking lot, just in time for the Grand re-opening and Customer Appreciation event planned for September 12th. The store will officially welcome customers to a day-long celebration with entertainment, special guests, promotions, food sampling opportunities, gift card and Foodland Food for Life reusable bag giveaways. “This event is our way of saying thank you to customers for their warm welcome, and to have an opportunity for us to come together as a community”, enthuses Josh.