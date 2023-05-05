Last month, the Lions’ Club presented a cheque for $2500 raised through a bottle drive they held in March for Ezra, pictured with his parents Lee and Maria, with Lions Scott McFadden and John French and Millbrook Farm Supply owners Angela and Tony Lloyd who also supported the effort at their retail outlet. Once again the community showed its compassion, coming together to support a family in a difficult time.
Lions Support Local Family
