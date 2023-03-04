Foodshare Hero Clarke Matthew Retires

Millbrook and District Food Share had another successful Christmas Hamper program, providing almost 60 hampers and vouchers to local families. The Food Share would like to thank the various local businesses that donated, including Millbrook Foodland, Millbrook BIA, Millbrook Agricultural Society, Centennial Place, Millbrook Manor, Ivanhoe Cheese courtesy of the Dairy Farmer’s Association represented by Cathy Carl, Millbrook-Cavan Firefighter’s Association, St. Thomas More, Centreville Presbyterian, Millbrook Legion- Branch 402, Millbrook Lion’s, Millbrook Cavan United, Bailieboro and Springville United, St. John’s Anglican, Centreville Presbyterian, Package Plus, Stacey from Blank Canvas who provided beautiful filled Christmas stocking for all families, Moore Orchards and Greg Johnston for the wonderful produce and all other individual donors. We couldn’t have done it without you!

The executive of Millbrook and District Food Share would like to extend our warmest thanks and appreciation to Clarke Mayhew who stepped down earlier in the past year and officially retired in December 2022 from his position as Chair. Clarke dedicated 25 years to the food share and was there when it all began. Clarke has worked tirelessly, installing shelves, picking up food, recruiting volunteers, establishing relationships with area farmers and local food suppliers including Kawartha Food Share. He was instrumental in ensuring that we are well known in our area and that we provide a space that is welcoming and supportive to all those in need. Thank you very much Clarke and enjoy your well-deserved rest.

Please note that as of April 4, 2023, Millbrook and District Food Share will be open an additional week, the 1st, 2nd, 3rdand 4th Tuesday of every month. We are also accepting applications for new volunteers, who should expect to do some heavy lifting. Applications are available at the office during regular Food Share days. KG