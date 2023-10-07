Construction on New Fire Hall Set to Resume

For months the Fire Hall construction site has been conspicuously quiet, but that is about to change.

The project has been delayed in part by contract changes and constructional delays related to material deliveries which have been a source of much frustration.

The Pre-Engineered building has been ordered and foundation work will begin shortly to be ready for its arrival. Procurement and labour issues in the industry continue to affect timelines, but the contractor is developing a revised work plan for the rest of the project. In the meantime, work is continuing behind the scenes to bring the project to a successful conclusion.

On Monday Council approved a draft Lease Agreement between the township and Peterborough County for the new ambulance station which will be located inside the new Fire Hall. This will speed up response time for many calls in our community.

The 20-year agreement with an option to renew contains provisions for basic rent as well as operational costs related to expenses including utilities which will be allocated to the ambulance bay based on the square footage they utilize, which is expected to be approximately 23%. These costs will be charged back to Peterborough County on a semi-annual basis and will be allocated to the operating costs of the building. The basic rent payments, which approach almost $1 million over the 20 year period, will be used to offset the capital debenture payments until this liability has been retired. After this, they will be transferred to a dedicated reserve for Fire Department Capital Expenditures. The agreement includes a target possession date of April 1st, 2024. Fingers crossed. KG