More than 250 youngsters participated in last Saturday’s popular fishing Derby hosted by the Millbrook and District Lions’ Club and the Millbrook Chapter of Trout Unlimited. They were looking to snag one of six tagged fish among the 256 Brook Trout that had been added to the pond the week before that would earn them a prize. There is still time to catch Millie as the contest ends Friday at 5pm.
Anglers Young and Old Come out for the Annual Fishing Derby
Tagged local events, sports. Bookmark the permalink.