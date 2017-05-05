Open Your Eyes with Lash Extensions

One of the most popular beauty trends these days are lash extensions. These are not the exaggerated false eyelashes you may remember from the 1960’s sported by supermodels including Twiggy. You will have to go to YouTube for instructions to perfect that look. These days false eyelash products offer a more subtle result, and despite their natural and carefree look, getting there requires time, expertise, and of course, some cash.

Armed with a certification from local beauty maven Jenni Bissell of Peterborough’s Beauty Bar, Kimberley Ash launched an eyelash extension business that operates out of her Bailieboro home. It’s a service she appreciated as a customer, but found some service providers less reliable than others and felt the product suited her skills. Working in a local dental office, Kimberley’s fine motor skills are finely tuned, and while eyelash extension services may be more enjoyable from the customer’s perspective, the end result- a visibly improved image- line up perfectly.

The process takes time and patience for both parties. With between 80 and 150 lashes per eye, a complete extension service takes about two hours to deliver. This is because a single lash extension made of silk-infused mink is applied to each natural lash using a medical grade adhesive designed specifically for eyelash extensions. The process is safe and pain free result and creates no damage to the natural lash. It adds length and volume to lashes, accentuating the eyes and making them appear more open.

Before the service begins, there is an extensive consultation where customers review the procedure and select the look they want and that suits their natural lashes. Most customers stick with black coloured lashes, but their length and they choose degree of curl to either match their natural look or to make their look more dramatic. Lash extensions are then applied one at a time to each viable lash, which are those in the middle of their life cycle. New, baby lashes will not withstand the weight of the extensions and mature lashes will be shed quickly do not warrant lash extensions.

Besides the beauty benefits of long, luscious lashes, one of the biggest factors contributing to the popularity of this beauty treatment is how it speeds up the daily beauty routine by eliminating eyelash curling and mascara. This is not lost on busy health care providers, who form the bulk of Kimberley’s customer base. Some customers use this service to prepare for a special occasion or a vacation.

This month Kimberley is introducing lash lift and lash tint services where natural lashes are “lifted” to create curl and length and tint is applied to enhance their appearance. The results of these services last roughly six weeks and they offer an alternative for those who are looking for a shorter treatment alternative requiring less maintenance. For more information about this service, visit www.lashesbykimberley.com .