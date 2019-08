Pictured is a sculpture entitled “In Harmony”, created by this year’s ZimArt’s Artist-in-Residence Wimbai Ngoma. The Gallery located at 855 2nd Line, Bailieboro is open for the season, with a 20th Anniversary kick-off party that was held Saturday, Aug. 3. The gallery will be open from 11 am to 6pm daily until Sept. 1st. KG