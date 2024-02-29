Volunteer at Your Library

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and give back to your community.

CM Libraries is eager to offer a wide variety of programs to patrons of all ages. Volunteers make it possible to expand services and deliver programs in a cost-effective way in a welcoming environment. There are many ways volunteers contribute to this valuable community resource.

If you are an avid reader, the CM Libraries would welcome book reviews to encourage patrons to explore additions to the library’s collection. Artistic types can support the many craft activities at the library, preparing materials and program supplies, creating colouring pages or introducing patrons to a new craft. Administrative support in cataloguing collections or providing desk support is also welcome. Volunteers can choose to spend some time in the “stacks” picking out books for individuals who can’t come into the library, such as seniors.

In addition to sharing your skills and learning some new ones, volunteers sometimes get a first glimpse at new material arriving at the library. Volunteer opportunities are available at both the Millbrook Branch and Bruce Johnston Branch. If you have some time to spare and would like to see what’s happening at our libraries, contact Erin at the Millbrook Branch at 705-932-2919 and find out how your interests might find a new outlet in our community. For more information about volunteering or to apply, visit the website : cmlibraries.ca.