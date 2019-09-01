St. John’s Ida Community Appreciation Day

On Monday August 5th, the St John’s Anglican congregation invited the entire community to join them in celebrating their 200th year of devotion on the hill in Ida. Neighbours and church members enjoyed free hamburgers, hotdogs, ice cream and drinks; after they jumped around in the Bouncy Castle. In addition, a live band, a piper and a guitar playing singer keep the revelers dancing and hoping on the parking lot. For the adventure some, the church arranged for a historical tour of the cemetery near the church.

One participant was Cathy Moore, pictured with her new recipe book. The book contains favourite precipices by congregation members and was especially published for 200 year celebrations. Additional copies are available by contacting the church. The $10. price is much less than what you would expect.

By Andy Harjula