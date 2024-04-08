Millbrook Figure Skating Carnival Signals the End of the Season

As the community grows, so do the enrolment at popular youth programs like our Figure Skating Club. It has grown from a registration of 40 members before the pandemic to almost 160 participants this season.

Most of them start in the learn-to-skate program called CanSkate, which is designed for beginners of all ages. This program focuses on fun, participation, and basic skill development. Lessons are a group format delivered by certified professional coaches assisted by trained Program Assistants. The assistants come from past or current advanced skaters who often accumulate their community service volunteer hours in these positions. Student to coach ratios ensure all participants are well supported and allow coaches to deliver active lessons using teaching aids, music and fun activities to promote learning. The key areas of performance are balance, control and agility, which translates into turning and jumping skills. More advanced skaters are part of the STARskate group. New this season was STARSkate Synchronized Skating team, where eight to sixteen skaters perform together as a team, flowing at high speed over the ice demonstrating intricate footwork as a cohesive unit. This group will continue next season.

The club wrapped up its season with its traditional skating Carnival last week, just a few days before the ice disappeared from the CMCC. Everyone had the opportunity to show the crowd the skills they had acquired over the season. The event was so popular that those cutting their arrival time close to the start of the program had trouble finding a parking spot.

Lively music had everyone in the audience moving to the beat, watching the fun as club members delivered twenty-three performances. There were group dances from the CanSkate groups, pairs, solos and synchronized dances from the more advanced performers. There were occasional spills but none that derailed the performers, who wore expressions of confidence, enthusiasm and outright terror that was often unrelated to the quality of their performances. Club members were able to watch all performances from the benches and aisle near the dressing room, building the sense of being part of a team. As the end of the program drew closer, the enthusiasm on the bench intensified, peaking as a pair of club members offered an enthusiastic performance to the YMCA song.

Congratulations to all skaters, coaches and assistants who delivered another wonderful demonstration of athletic skill and community spirit. KG