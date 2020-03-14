Library Closure Saturday, March 14th @ 3pm

Basketball stars Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged to give money to support the staff at their respective home court arenas in the wake of a coronavirus-spurred NBA hiatus.

Toronto Blue Jays president and chief executive officer Mark Shapiro says its too early to tell how much the 2020 Major League Baseball season will be impacted by the spread of COVID-19, but the team's immediate concern should be the health and safety of fans, players and staff.