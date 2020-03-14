The Millbrook Times » 2020 » Library Closure Saturday, March 14th @ 3pm

Library Closure Saturday, March 14th @ 3pm

LIBRARY CLOSURE

 Saturday, March 14th @ 3pm

To help protect the health and safety of people in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavan Monaghan Libraries will be suspending operations effective Saturday, March 14th @ 3pm. No material will be due while the library is closed.

Both branches will be open regular hours tomorrow (Saturday, March 14th from 10am-3pm) – come in and stock up on reading material.

For more information and updates, please watch our social media channels and our webpage cavanmonaghanlibraries.ca.

