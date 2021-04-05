Executive Director Manages Planning, Building and Economic Development

While we haven’t met him in person, residents watching virtual Council and Public Information meetings over the last few months have seen a new staff member at work.

John Connolly joined the municipal staff last May as the Executive Director of Planning and Development. The position was created as part of a restructuring of the Planning, Building and Economic Development departments resulting from a 2019 analysis indicated the volume and complexity of work managed by staff in these departments required support.

John Connolly brings extensive experience in urban and environmental planning, policy development, project management, transportation planning, dispute resolution, indigenous relations, economic development, community engagement and working with all levels of government. In the Executive Director role, Connolly works with his team to manage the planning, building and economic development activities of the township. Reporting to the Chief Administrative Officer, part of his mandate is to fulfill Council’s direction while ensuring their decisions adhere to the extensive list of policies and legislation governing planning and development activities. In addition to its integral role in providing leadership and technical guidance in these areas, the position also manages township owned properties. In his economic development role, Connolly is charged with the development and implementation of programs to promote industrial, commercial and residential development in the community.

In other words, one of his objectives is to attract jobs to the community and otherwise build the local tax base.

KG