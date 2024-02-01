Construction on the New Fire Hall Moving Forward with Fall Occupancy Target

Above is a photo of the New Fire Hall project taken last month as concrete foundations were being installed. The foundations are now complete, and the structural components are expected to arrive in early February. The project faced delays in the early stage due to several disagreements between the builder and the designer that were beyond the township’s control, making it impossible for the project to move forward. The conflicts were eventually resolved through a third party consultant, and the project is back on track. The facility consists of a custom pre-engineered steel building which will arrive in sections and be professionally installed this spring, with an expected occupancy of September, 2024, a year later than originally anticipated.