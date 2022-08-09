In closed session at this week’s meeting, Council voted on a staff recommendation from an earlier Request for Proposal to sell 70 employment acres to SLIP DEV Corp that have Memorandums of Understanding to bring hundreds of jobs to the Township. The property, located at 1066 Syer Line that backs onto Highway 115, was purchased in 2019 with the goal of establishing a zoning change in order to attract employment. This transaction will meet this objective. Details were unavailable at our print deadline. KG
Buyer Selected for Municipally-Owned Syer Line Property
