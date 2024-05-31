4th Line Theatre Receives Experience Ontario Grant

The 4th Line Theatre was one of three festivals in the Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock provincial riding that received grant funding from the provincial government last week. The Lindsay Exhibition and The Grove Theatre along with the 4th Line theatre each received $55,000 as part of the $19.5 million Experience Ontario funding designed to encourage tourism in the province.

Originally established in 2007 as Celebrate Ontario, the program provides eligible organization with funding for marketing and promotional costs, helping to boost tourism across the province. Tourism activities generate more than $35 billion in economic activity and support approximately 360,000 jobs across the province. KG