Our Firefighters led the Santa Claus Parade last month as the popular event made a comeback. Approximately 400 people lined King Street under sunny skies to watch a record 24 floats travel from the Millbrook Christian Assembly to the old arena. While judging the floats was a challenge, Otonabee Massage’s float featuring an Elves’ Health Hut took top prize, followed by a Peanuts themed family float and Eagleson Constructions snowmobiling reindeer. A shortage of candy canes meant that suckers were also handed out by participants, which seemed to be the preferred treat amongst the youngsters along the street. Thanks to the organizers for putting on a great show!
2023 Santa Claus Parade
