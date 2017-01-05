Christmas in the Village Wrapped Up

There was something for everyone, young and old, at this year’s Christmas in the Village weekend. Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped make this happen, and here’s to the beginning of another exciting year.

Over 200 visitors cast their ballots on Thursday evening during the Christmas in the Village activities to select the top entries in the annual Gingerbread House Contest. The competition was fierce, and many young competitors embraced the Christmas spirit by voting for a submission that was not their own creation. There were several favourites attracting more than 25 votes each, but the most popular entry was created by Evangeline Mumford who was waiting at the close of the competition to retrieve her creation.

Thanks to the generous support of Didi Calhoun of Foodland who donated 100 kits for the contest.

It was a challenge selecting a favourite entry from the 78 gingerbread houses on display at the Masonic Lodge on December 1st. Many judges made several tours of the room to made sure they recorded the correct number to coincide with their selection. Katelynn Jordan’s gingerbread house received rave reviews and placed second, followed by third place entry created by Gwen Sloukji. Honourable mentions include Parker Woodward.