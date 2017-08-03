Cavan’s Dan McHattie Takes the Win at Peterborough Speedway

This experienced father of two is well known in car racing circles, with multiple championships wins under his belt.

He was at it again as Peterborough Speedway kicked off the unofficial second half of its 50th anniversary season with the Mid-Summer Bash presented by Country 105 on Saturday July 22nd.

A five-division show, featuring the Jiffy Lube Mini Stock, Trent Lakes Complete Plumbing Renegade Truck, Organics and Glass Late Model and Ontario Modifieds Racing Series divisions, provided a great night of family entertainment at Peterborough Speedway, highlighted by a 50-lap feature race for the home track Thunder Car class.

The first main event of the night was a 15 lapper for the Trent Lakes Complete Plumbing Renegade Trucks, with Stephen Bierworth and Tim Burke on the front row. Burke grabbed the lead early from the outside line and started working through lapped traffic with 12 laps on the board. The driver of the No. 99 machine didn’t surrender the spot throughout the entire race distance and earned a trip to Dart Heating and Air Conditioning Victory Lane. Jordan and Jack Dallin were next across the line, followed by Stacy Switzer and Carrson Hennessy.

With 20 laps on the table, Neil Bennett and Steve McNevin brought the Jiffy Lube Mini Stock field to the line. Kevin Strutt worked the outside line and moved into the top spot with five laps on the board and had caught the tail-end of the field just a couple of laps later. A caution flag for an incident in the first turn brought the running order back together but on the restart, Kris Khan – who had been in second spot – missed a shift and lost about six positions. With less than a handful of laps remaining, a fourth turn crash collected four cars and brought out the red flag. All drivers were checked on the scene and were unhurt. Strutt kept control of the field on the restart for the win, with Neil Hannah, Noel Snow, Chris Novis and Khan completing the top 5.

The Organics and Glass Late Models headed for the Great Canadian RV green flag with Dan McHattie and Bryan Mercer on the front row for their headline dance. McHattie took the early lead, with Mercer dropping to third. The leader caught the tail-end of the field with eight laps on the board and had gained a substantial advantage on the runner-up spot, when the yellow flag waved with 20 laps complete. With the top runners back in touch with the leader for a 10-lap shootout, McHattie – a former track champion and Autumn Colours Classic winner – held-off a last lap challenge from Mercer to take the win. Amanda Balson, Tyler Betts and James Horner rounded-out the top 5.

Action continues Saturday with the Battlefield Equipment Rental 4Fun, Jiffy Lube Mini Stock, Thunder Car, Organics and Glass Late Model and Eastern Ontario Legend divisions, plus kids rides at intermission. Pit gates will open at 3 p.m., with the general admission grandstands unlocked at 5 p.m. and the first Great Canadian RV green flag at 6 p.m.

