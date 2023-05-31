More than 30 people participated in the Community Forum to discuss recreational options for the future, with a focus on the future of the old arena as any decision regarding this facility will have significant repercussions for the master plan. After break-out group discussions, the consensus seemed to be to keep the arena functioning until a replacement facility is available to serve the local soccer club which rents it five days a week during the off season. KG
Work on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Continues
