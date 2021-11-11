Golf Tournament Generates Record Donation for Community Care

Photo supplied. Last month, Karen Morton (right) received a donation in the amount of $10,630 from Chris Schier generated in the Advantage Charity Classic Golf Tournament he organized in early September. Almost 80 golfers gathered at Baxter Creek Golf Course to play a round and support a local cause in the 5th charity tournament organized by local realtor and entrepreneur. Together these events have raised more than $30,000 for Millbrook Community Care.
The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is calling for greater collaboration between allies and partners to strive for a free and open Indo-Pacific as increasingly bold military actions from neighbouring countries stoke tensions in the region.
On Nov. 14, 35-year-old Saad Bin Zafar from Brampton, Ont., made cricket history by becoming the first player to bowl four overs without conceding a run in an international T20 match as Canada beat Panama at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier match.
An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.