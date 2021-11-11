Golf Tournament Generates Record Donation for Community Care

Photo supplied.
Last month, Karen Morton (right) received a donation in the amount of $10,630 from Chris Schier generated in the Advantage Charity Classic Golf Tournament he organized in early September.  Almost 80 golfers gathered at Baxter Creek Golf Course to play a round and support a local cause in the 5th charity tournament organized by local realtor and entrepreneur.   Together these events have raised more than $30,000 for Millbrook Community Care.

