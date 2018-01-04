Generous Donation to Belize

David Britton of Millbrook Home Hardware generously donated a box of soccer balls for the children in Belize. This is not the first time David has stepped forward to help. There will be a local team of five people leaving February 21 to go to Belize. One of their missions is to paint the outside of the Anglican Church in Dangriga. The team will also distribute Dave’s soccer balls and provide funds for school lunches at four schools. Anyone who has soccer shoes they would like to donate, are invited to drop the shoes off at David’s store, before February 21.